Govt urged to remove LoC fence, abolish Simla Accord

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has demanded the government take concrete measures to help the people of Indian-Held Kashmir.

Islamabad should remove fence on LoC and abolish Simla and other agreements with Delhi, he said while addressing the participants of Kashmir solidarity rally Friday. He said JI would extend full support to the government on every practical step it would take for the liberation of Kashmir from Indian yoke.

He expressed serious concern over reports about the sending of large groups of Hindu terrorist organisations like RSS and VHP in army uniforms in Occupied Kashmir to kill and rape Muslims. He said the world must taken immediate notice of Hindutva gangs being sent to the held region with targets of mass killings of Kashmiris, and Islamabad must act swiftly on these reports. JI senior leader Hafiz Idrees said India was playing with the fire and would soon meet with the results of the crimes it committed in IHK.

rally: Provincial Minister for Information, Culture, Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal led a huge rally from Queen’s Road to Punjab Assembly in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar, Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique, officers of industries, Trade, Information and Culture departments as well as people from various walks of life participated in the rally.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the whole nation was expressing solidarity with the IHK people. He said that Pakistan nation had given a clear message to the world that Kashmiris were not alone in their struggle for the right of self-determination, the whole nation was standing beside them. He said that Modi could not suppress the Kashmiri’s movement with his barbaric tactics.

Police: A ceremony for expressing solidarity with the people of Held Valley was held at central police office in which IGP, all Additional IGPs, DIGs and AIGs along with other senior officers and employees took part.

In the ceremony, sacrifices of Kashmiri people and their courage were acknowledged and police officers pledged to continue protest against brutalities of Indian forces on Kashmiris and also keep on supporting the cause and self-determination of Kashmiri people on every platform.

IGP Punjab Captain ® Arif Nawaz Khan praised police officers for making foolproof security arrangements during these rallies in all districts across the province.

Meanwhile, Lahore Police Chief BA Nasir participated in the rally at Faisal Chowk and monitored overall security arrangements made by the police. SSP (Admn) Lahore Athar Waheed led a rally of all staff of CCPO office and marched towards Faisal Chowk.

Security: Security around masajid and other religious places, including Imam Bargahs remained tightened on the eve of Jummat-ul-Mubarik in the metropolis, as DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. All SPs, DSPs and sub ordinate officers reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all these religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive Mosques and Imam Bargahs.

LTC: The Lahore Transport Company organised a rally from LTC office to Liberty Roundabout at Gulberg to observe the Kashmir Hour on the instruction of Punjab Transport Department to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir who are facing unprecedented human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir.