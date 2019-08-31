Extreme care needed to reach solution to Kashmir issue: Chinese CG

Wang Yu, the consul general of the Peoples Republic China, said on Thursday that Pakistan and China would continue to cooperate with each other and further strengthen their relationship, reported the APP.

Talking to media following his participation in a session titled “Dialogue” organised by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations, he said the foreign minister of his country as well as China’s special representative to the UN had made the Chinese stance towards the Kashmir issue clear and in favour of Pakistan. “There is need to be extremely careful in charting out a negotiable solution to the long-pending issue,” he said.

Earlier, the consul general in his brief statement followed by a dialogue with academics, former military men, former bureaucrats and industrialists expressed his absolute confidence about the fate of Gwadar as an important international seaport in the region.

In the most categorical terms, he said the project would be made successful. “The port is currently under construction and we will make it successful,” said Wang Yu.

Mentioning that the construction of seaports were long- term investments, he reminded that a berth had been built and related procedures were also being initiated.

The consul general of China said Pakistan was an attractive investment destination for the Chinese businessmen and he on a regular basis was coming across sound groups from his country keen to assess prospects of their business ventures here.

Investment opportunities being contemplated by investors from China were said to be diverse and pertained to different sectors and that many were registered to be visiting Karachi as well as other parts of Sindh.