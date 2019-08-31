Islamabad police hold Kashmir rally

Islamabad: The Islamabad police held a rally on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call.

The 30-minute Kashmir Solidarity Hour commenced from 12:00 pm in which sirens were sounded and national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played. The rally was attended by senior police officials and personnel of the police force from all divisions.

The police officials and jawans were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of people of Kashmir. The purpose of rally was to express that police force of Pakistan stands in favour of the Kashmiri people for their due rights.