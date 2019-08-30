Three sentenced to life for killing cop

An anti-terrorism court sentenced three men to life imprisonment after convicting them of attacking and killing a policeman and wounding another cop in Orangi Town in 2014.

The ATC-X judge handed down 25-year-long jail terms to Wahid, Ahsan Shabbir and Qamar, and acquitted co-accused Muhammad Akhlaq.

According to the prosecution, the culprits along with their absconding accomplices attacked a police party in the Iqbal Market area on March 20, 2014 and killed a head constable and injured constable Farooq.

The FIR of the incident was registered under sections 302, 324, 353 (attacking law enforcers) and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Iqbal Market police station.

Bhola acquitted

A model court acquitted Baldia factory fire suspect Abdul Rehman alias Bhola and two others charges in a nine-year-old case pertaining to the murders of five people in Orangi Town.

The model court inside the Central Prison acquitted Rehman, Abdul Qadir and Naeem of the charges after the prosecution failed to prove allegations against them. The three had been accused of firing at people in Orangi Town over a dispute on a fish market contract and killing Akbar, Fayyaz, Kashif, Faisal and Bashir on October 16, 2010.

Initially, the case was lodged against unknown persons on the complaint of Akbar’s son. Later, the police implicated the three accused in it on the grounds that they had confessed to their involvement during the interrogation.

Rehman was arrested in Bangkok through Interpol for his alleged involvement in the Baldia factory fire incident. The two others were taken into custody in a raid on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement headquarters, Nine Zero.

The FIR of the incident was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Baldia Town police station.

Naqeeb murder case

The ATC-III judge adjourned the hearing of the Naqeebullah murder case till September 4, directing witnesses to appear on the next date.

According to the prosecution, Naseemullah Mehsud, aka Naqeebullah, 27, was killed along with three others, Sabir, Nazar Jan and Ishaq, in a fake encounter by police in Shah Latif Town on January 13, 2018.

Twenty-three policemen have been charged with the murder of the Naqeeubullah. Of these, five -- former SP Anwar Ahmed Khan, aka Rao Anwar, Qamar Ahmed Shaikh, Muhammad Yaseen, Supurd Hussain and Khizar Hayat -- are on bail.

Thirteen others -- Allah Yar Kaka, Muhammad Iqbal, Arshad Ali, Ghulam Nazuk, Abdul Ali, Shafiq Ahmed, Shakeel, Muhammad Anar, Khair Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Akbar, Zaidi and Kazmi, are in custody.

While seven, including Amanullah Marwat, Shaikh Muhammad Shoaib, Gada Hussain, Mohsin Abbas, Sadaqat Hussain Shah, Rana Shamim and Riaz -- are absconding.