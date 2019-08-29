Lyari students stage rally against Indian brutalities

Hundreds of schoolchildren in Lyari staged a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

The participants of the rally strongly condemned the Indian forces’ brutalities against the innocent people of Kashmir. The rally, led by General Secretary Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Sufyan Dilwar and Vice President JI Lyari Jameel Shaikh, was taken out from the Government Boys Secondary School and, after marching on roads, it culminated at the Lyari General Hospital.

The participants of the rally were holding Kashmiri flags and banners inscribed with slogans against India. Addressing the rally, Sufyan Dilwar strongly condemned India for its brutalities, violence and killings of innocent Kashmiris.

He lamented that Indian security forces had been victimising the innocent people of Kashmir, and cluster bombs and pallet guns were being used against Kashmiris, but world powers were giving a cold response, which was highly condemnable, he added.

In his address, Jameel Shaikh urged the United Nations (UN) to intervene and help the Kashmiri people to get their right of self-determination. He also demanded of the international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities against the Kashmiris.