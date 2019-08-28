close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

‘Problems of overseas Pakistanis to be resolved on priority’

Peshawar

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Tuesday said problems of overseas Pakistanis would be resolved on priority.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission at the DC complex, the DC said a large number of people of the district were abroad and all resources would be utilised to address their grievances. District Chairman of the Commission Chaudhry Adeel Arshad, former UC chairman Chaudhry Ashraf and others were also present on the occasion. The DC said overseas Pakistanis are contributing for the stability of the country's economy. He said the Punjab government had set a comprehensive system to resolve the problems of the overseas Pakistanis. He said overseas Pakistanis would be provided all possible facilities.

