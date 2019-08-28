Apex committee reviews security situation in KP, border fencing

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee on Tuesday reviewed the overall security situation in the province, particularly in the tribal districts as well as the fencing of the Pak-Afghan border.

A handout said that a meeting of the apex committee was held at the Governor’s House with Governor Shah Farman in the chair. CM Mahmood Khan was also present at the meeting. The meeting also discussed developmental schemes in the tribal districts and decided to approach the federal government to release funds for the projects. It also decided to engage the local community to identify development schemes. The committee decided to strengthen the civil administration in tribal districts by deploying additional police personnel and ensuring payment of compensation to the owners of the damaged houses. The meeting was told that the Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee notification would be issued to resolve the disputes at the local level. It said the salaries of the tribal government employees would be released through the Accountant General office. The committee was briefed about the progress of the fencing of the of Pak-Afghan border.

Chief Secretary Saleem Khan, Inspector General of Police Muhammad Naeem, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and others attended the meeting.

Plastic manufacturers ask govt to review decision

Shoaib Munshi, representatives of All Pakistan Plastic Bags Manufacturers Association, on Tuesday said that the closure of the plastic industry in the country would increase unemployment and affect investment. Talking to reporters here, he said that thousands of people would lose jobs if the plastic industries were closed across the country. “It’s the responsibility of the government to provide incentives to investors to overcome unemployment and increase foreign exchange,” he added. Shoaib said that even a country like Bangladesh was giving subsidy to the plastic industry. He asked the govt to hold negotiation with the association to find a solution to the issue. “A stable economy is a must for the progress of the country. However, there should be no exploitation of industrialists and labourers in the name of the environment,” he went on to add. Shoaib said the unemployment in the country had reached its peak and such irresponsible decisions would further enhance the existing joblessness rate.

Elderly woman wants property recovered from brother

An elderly woman, Zakira Bibi, from Mashugagar village on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Tuesday appealed to authorities to recover her property from her brother. Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, she said that they were five sisters and two brothers, out of which four sisters and one brother had died but her brother Mateen had occupied her ancestral property.

The woman added that her brother also did not accept the decision of the jirga. She accused an official of the Badaber Police Station of getting gratification from her brother. She said her brother and nephews were threatening her with the support of the local police.

The woman appealed to the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, KP chief minister, governor and the IGP to take notice of the situation, help recover her property and provide her protection from her brother, nephews and local police.