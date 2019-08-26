Minister wants agri extension wing in Swat streamlined

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock Mohibullah Khan has directed the officials of his department to expedite the process of streamlining the extension wing of agriculture in the entire Swat district.

According to a handout, he said that the extension wing was vital to enhancing output as Swat was popular the world over for its delicious fruit, vegetables and other produce.

“Protecting the crops and orchards from numerous diseases, increasing per acre yield and providing latest information, training and guidance to the farmers is the need of the hour,” Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock Mohibullah Khan added.

Giving necessary instructions to the District Director Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Uzair Khan during his visit to Swat and inspection of the orchards at different locations, the minister appreciated the overall performance of agriculture extension and research sectors.

He expressed the confidence that all the officers and employees of the department would work hard to develop the agriculture sector on war-footing basis.

The minister hoped they would also leave no stone unturned to make the province self-sufficient in food and introduce modern technologies for the purpose. He added that he undertook frequent visits all over the province with the department secretary and agriculture officers to receive the maximum output. The minister said the agriculture scientists were exploring new varieties of crops, fruit and vegetables. He said that the use of human-friendly pesticides and modern technologies would be encouraged.