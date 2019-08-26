PM to take up Kashmir, other issues with UN: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will take up nation’s sentiments over Kashmir issue, Indian war hysteria and overall regional issues with the United Nations General Assembly session.

Talking to a delegation that called on him at Governor House on Sunday, Sarwar said Indian PM Narendra Modi had become the biggest threat to peace and minorities in the region. The delegation that called on Sarwar included Provincial Minister for Minorities Ijaz Alam and former Federal Minister Raza Hayat Hiraj.

Even after 21 days Indian army of 800,000 is not brave enough to end curfew in Kashmir, added. “Just because India cannot compete with the conviction of Kashmiris, Narendra Modi is not even allowing its own opposition parties to visit Kashmir which proves his cowardice but no power in the world can suppress the voice of Kashmiris now” he said.

He also told that historic “International Sikh Convention” will take place at Governor House on 31st August. The news of formal opening of Kartarpur Corridor took India by shock and there is a fear that India may try to sabotage the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor Project. However, he said, under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan has already foiled Indian conspiracies and even now we would not let India succeed under any circumstances.

Sarwar said that in India, including Muslims and Sikhs, no minority is secure. The persons responsible for Muslim massacre in Gujarat, Narendra Modi and his allies, have made life difficult for minorities residing in India but in Pakistan under the vision of Quaid-e-Azam we are ensuring safety of their lives and property and also providing them with every basic need, he added. The governor said that due to the government’s successful policies and confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, 136,000 people were added to the tax-payers base. He hoped that the day was not far off when the PTI government would succeed in eradicating corruption, inflation and unemployment from the country.