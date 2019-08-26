Two-time Slam finalist Anderson out of US Open

NEW YORK: Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson withdrew from the US Open on Saturday due to a right knee injury. Anderson’s place in the draw will go to Italian lucky loser Paolo Lorenzi, the US Tennis Association announced. World number 17 Anderson has not played since his third-round exit at Wimbledon last month. Injury ruled him out of the recent hardcourt events at Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati.