Officers directed to control price-hike

LAHORE : Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Saturday directed the divisional commissioners to revise the prices of essential commodities and ensure enforcement of officially-fixed rates within 24 hours.

He issued these directions to the officers while presiding over a meeting on price control that continued for about two hours. The meeting reviewed the measures to control artificial price hike.

The chief secretary said that profiteering would not be tolerated at all. He said it was top priority of the government to provide relief to the common man and no compromise could be made on this important matter. He directed that stern action be taken against the profiteers, hoarders and those creating artificial dearness. He asked the officers to keep a check on shopkeepers as well as wholesalers. He said that sale of food items, especially wheat flour, sugar, ghee and roti, would be ensured at the prices fixed by the government. He directed the authorities to make the price magistrates and market committee officials more active.

He also issued necessary directions to the officers regarding controlling the prices of sugar and roti in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal. He directed that administrative officers must oversee the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets in districts, besides keeping a check on demand and supply of commodities, which was a key factor for controlling prices.

The meeting was attended by Taskforce on Price Control Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, administrative secretaries of different departments, Lahore division commissioner while other divisional commissioners participated in the meeting through a video link.