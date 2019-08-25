Modi has set worst example of tyranny in IHK: Bilawal

GILGIT: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday said the [Narendra] Modi government had set the worst example of tyranny by killing innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) and launching a barbaric attack in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a rally here, Bilawal said the ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan had been imposed on the country, who had no knowledge of the international relations, foreign policies and he had completely destroyed the economy of the country.

He said Pakistani rupee was depreciating and dollar exchange rate had sky-rocketed. Inflation was rapidly increasing along with poverty and unemployment, he regretted.

“Imran Khan’s government has taken more loan in one year than PPP took in their five year tenure,” he added saying the PTI-led government took record loan in a single year.

Bilawal Bhutto said he was very happy to be in Gilgit-Baltistan, as former premier Benazir Bhutto was the first PM to visit Siachin. “Shaheed Bhutto gave Ganche the status of a district where no government had thought about the region before,” he added.