‘JUI-F to sweep coming LG polls’

MANSEHRA: Provincial chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Maulana Gul Naseeb Saturday said that his party would sweep the upcoming local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which had secured a fake mandate in general elections last year, is going to face a defeat in the coming local government elections,” Maulana Gul Naseeb told a gathering of party member of local governments in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar.

He said the PTI government had taken the country to brink of bankruptcy but even then Prime Minister Imran Khan was making tall claims of prosperity and development.

“You should get ready for local government elections as we would never allow government to delay these elections after the term of the current system is wrapped up by August this year,” said the JUI-F leader. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would never allow Prime Minister Imran Khan to play with the future of this country.