Sanofi & Sehat Kahani collaborate to improve diabetes care in Pakistan

Karachi: Sanofi Pakistan announced its collaboration with Sehat Kahani for elevating the standards of diabetes care among the underserved communities in Pakistan. At an MoU signing ceremony, both organizations pledged to implement a robust nationwide program through the 25 e-Hubs (clinics) managed by virtual doctors and qualified nurses of Sehat Kahani.

The Sanofi Humsafar program will have two components: (1) patient access to education, (2) counselling and screening services, particularly in remote areas.

Counselling sessions will touch upon various aspects of diabetes, including awareness about the manifold complications associated with diabetes. In addition, screening camps will offer BMI, HbA1c tests and Random Blood Glucose (RBG) testing.

Over the years, diabetes has become a public health issue, with 26%1 of adult population of Pakistan living with diabetes. According to an estimate, in the MENA2 region, Pakistan has the highest number of diabetes-related deaths & the highest number of undiagnosed people with diabetes. In underserved communities, due to lack of screening and testing facilities and absence of diabetes experts, people are generally unaware of the consequences and complications of poorly managed diabetes.

“Sanofi is a global healthcare company with a focus on offering integrated healthcare solutions that go beyond the provision of medicines. Our joint venture with Sehat Kahani will impart education, counselling and screening services to people living with diabetes or those at high risk of developing diabetes. The 1500 plus team of doctors at Sehat Kahani will also benefit from this partnership through training programs designed to build capacity of home-based female doctors”, said Laila Khan, Head of External Affairs at Sanofi Pakistan.***