Chief Minister Punjab National Karate kicks off

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab National Karate Championship 2019 got under way at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Friday.

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti inaugurated the championship in the presence of DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) Chairman M Jahangir, PKF President Ahmed Baig, General Secretary Andleeb Sandhu, IOC Scholarship holder karate star Saadi Abbas, Uzma Asghar Aulakh, Ada Jaffri, Nargas Hazara and a large number of karate players and officials were also present on this occasion.

PKF General Secretary Andleeb Sandhu presented the welcome address. She highlighted the achievements of Pakistan karate players in different international karate events. Earlier, young girls presented National Anthem on drum beat and won huge appreciation.

On the opening day, Army annexed one gold medal and one silver medal. Wapda karatekas clinched one gold and a bronze while Balochistan had to content with two bronze medals. The Railway team bagged one silver and one bronze medal.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Adnan Arshad Aulakh awarded medals to prominent performers. While addressing to media and participants at the opening ceremony Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said: “We are quite satisfied that true sports culture is revived in our govt. Hosting a Chief Minister Punjab National Karate Championship is definitely a great honour for us”.

Taimoor Khan Bhatti said more efforts will be done to promote sports activities in all parts of the province. “We are making endeavours to establish top class grounds and other sports facilities in all tehsils of the province,” he added.

Talking to media on this occasion, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said sports activities always prove beneficial for young generation. “Sports Board Punjab is making hectic efforts to promote games culture in the province”.Replying a query, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Punjab’s sports policy is near completion. And after its completion and implementation, all the issues relating to sports will be resolved.