Sat Aug 24, 2019
PTI woman leader dies

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

MANSEHRA: Founding president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf women wing in Mansehra, Razia Khattak, passed away on Friday.

She breathed her last at a private hospital in Islamabad where she was rushed following the heart attack. She was the first prominent woman who publicly joined Imran Khan in his political struggle here and remained district president of the women wing until 2008 and relinquished her party’s responsibilities because of her ailment. Tahir Khattak, her younger brother, told reporters that she would be laid to rest in Islamabad.

