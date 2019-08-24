People in upper Swat continue to protest Miskeen’s murder

PESHAWAR: Miskeen Zada was killed in Gujrat on August 5, but people in his Upper Swat area have continued to protest his murder and to demand justice for him and his family.

The campaign seeking justice for Miskeen Zada has gone viral. People are commenting how brutally he was killed far away from home in Punjab in the city of Gujrat. They are asking whether this innocent man would be able to get justice.

Miskeen Zada belonged to Utror, a beautiful village near Kalam in upper Swat valley. The people in Utror and surrounding villages have staged protest rallies in the area and in Kalam, Bahrain and other towns. They are making their anger known and the local media has made videos of the rallies that have been well-attended. The protestors are asking the PTI government in Punjab and the police to resolve the issue of his murder and ensure that the culprits are punished.

Even his name suggests that Miskeen Zada was a simple man. Like many people in his area, he was working in the down-country because Swat doesn’t offer many job opportunities. If there was a charge against him, killing him by taking law into one’s hand is unforgiveable.

The pain has become unbearable because he was killed in a place where he had no real acquaintances and local support.