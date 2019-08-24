Applications for BISE posts invited

Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab has invited applications against the posts of Controller of the Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs), Lahore and Rawalpindi. Similarly, the department has also invited applications for the posts of Secretary of the BISEs Faisalabad and Bahawalpur. Only officers working in BS-18/19 are eligible to apply for these posts. The last date to apply is September 4.