Sat Aug 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

Applications for BISE posts invited

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab has invited applications against the posts of Controller of the Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs), Lahore and Rawalpindi. Similarly, the department has also invited applications for the posts of Secretary of the BISEs Faisalabad and Bahawalpur. Only officers working in BS-18/19 are eligible to apply for these posts. The last date to apply is September 4.

