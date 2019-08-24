Applications for BISE posts invited

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab has invited applications against the posts of Controller of the Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs), Lahore and Rawalpindi. Similarly, the department has also invited applications for the posts of Secretary of the BISEs Faisalabad and Bahawalpur. Only officers working in BS-18/19 are eligible to apply for these posts. The last date to apply is September 4.
