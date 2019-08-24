Mexican forward Lozano completes Napoli move

MILAN: Mexican international Hirving Lozano on Thursday completed his move to Serie A runners-up Napoli on a deal reported to be worth 42 million euros ($46 million). The 24-year-old winger arrives from PSV Eindhoven where he won the Dutch title in 2018. Lozano, nicknamed ‘Chucky’, joined PSV from Pachuca in 2017 for 12.5 million euros and scored 45 goals in 83 games over two seasons.