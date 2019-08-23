Modi is involved in crimes against humanity: British MP

ISLAMABAD: The British Labour Party MP from Bradford Naz Shah has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is involved in crimes against humanity and doesn’t deserve the highest civilian award that the United Arab Emirates government has planned to give him.

In her letter written to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed she said that Narendra Modi is illegally removing the sovereignty of the Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir through forced removal of article 370 and 35-A.