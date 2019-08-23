Picture of occupation

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s revealing the atrocities committed by the Modi regime are making quite an impact on world leaders and people much to the anguish, misery and distress of Modi and his extremely pro Hinduata regime. May I suggest that, while the iron is hot, we should install huge TV screens at the vantage points of the world capitals and show round the clock video footage of the cruel atrocities being committed by the Modi regime, the Indian army and other law-enforcement agencies against the hapless, wretched, innocent and unarmed Kashmiri men, women and children, old persons, sick and handicapped. Each video clip should carry bold captions like, “Modi the FASCIST”, “ Modi the KILLER”, “Modi the BUTCHER”, “Modi the MURDERER” etc.

I am sure this will go a long way in moulding world opinion in favour of the poor Kashmiris because as they say “A picture is worth a thousand words”

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi