Fri Aug 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

Funeral prayers of martyred policemen offered

National

Islamabad: The funeral prayers of policemen, martyred after firing by unknown persons at the IJ Principal Road near Toll Plaza Wednesday night, were offered here at the Police Line Headquarters on Thursday. The funeral prayer was attended by Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, senior police officials, political and religious figures, family members of martyred personnel and others. The IGP also shouldered the coffins and sent them to their native towns with full honour. It is to mention that two police constables Saqlain and Khurram Shahzad got martyred Wednesday night after firing by the unknown persons during checking at IJP Road near Toll Plaza. Two teams have been also constituted to trace the criminals and efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrators of this act after registration of First Information Reports (FIRs). The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that families of martyred personnel would get the salaries and other privileges till retirement age (60 years) of these cops while their children would be facilitated for free of cost education. He said that Prime Minister’s Package for Martyred Personnel would be also given to the family members of deceased.

