SSU standards appreciated

AIG Operations Sindh Dr Amir Ahmad Sheikh on Thursday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters and chaired a meeting with officers and branch incharges of the unit.
He appreciated the professional standards maintained in the unit and expressed his satisfaction over the performance of all branches of the SSU. He emphasised that the standard of the department would be maintained and uplifted further to meet the modern challenges.
