Fri Aug 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

SSU standards appreciated

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

AIG Operations Sindh Dr Amir Ahmad Sheikh on Thursday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters and chaired a meeting with officers and branch incharges of the unit.

He appreciated the professional standards maintained in the unit and expressed his satisfaction over the performance of all branches of the SSU. He emphasised that the standard of the department would be maintained and uplifted further to meet the modern challenges.

