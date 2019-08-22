tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: A six-member delegation of British and Japanese police officers visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters to secure the first-hand insight of the faculty. The PSCA chief operating officer briefed the delegation about the various arms and functions of the project and the advanced technologies supporting them.
