Thu Aug 22, 2019
August 22, 2019

PSCA

National

 
August 22, 2019

LAHORE: A six-member delegation of British and Japanese police officers visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters to secure the first-hand insight of the faculty. The PSCA chief operating officer briefed the delegation about the various arms and functions of the project and the advanced technologies supporting them.

