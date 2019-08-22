Dumper vehicles collision claims two lives in Islamabad

Islamabad: Two persons were killed and 6 others injured during a dumper vehicles collision on Islamabad Expressway on Kaak Pull Wednesday. The accident occurred owing to failure of brakes of the dumper. The rescue personnel shifted the bodies of victims and the injured persons to PIMS. Those killed in the incident have been identified as Khurram Shahzad and Mehboob Alam while the injured include Tauqir Muhammad Riaz Pervez Khan and three others.