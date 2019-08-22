SBP has planted 73,417 trees so far

The State Bank of Pakistan through its subsidiary, Banking Services Corporation (BSC), has participated in the government’s initiative of a tree plantation campaign by planting 73,417 trees so far across the country.

In a recent monsoon tree plantation drive, the SBP and BSC across Pakistan and Muzaffarabad (AJK) celebrated August 18 as the “Plant for Pakistan Day” and planted a total number of 6,472 trees on 18th and 19th August.

Dr Reza Baqir, governor, State Bank, participated in the drive by planting a tree on 14th August in Karachi. The SBP being the country’s premier financial regulatory institution is alive to its corporate social responsibility and has been actively participating in making the country clean and green. So far through its field offices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, DI Khan and Muzaffar, AJK, the SBP-BSC has planted 73,417 trees under the government initiative across the country.