KU among first to ban plastic bags in Sindh: Wahab

The University of Karachi is the first university in the province which has completely banned the use of plastic bags on the campus. It is also among those few which have welcomed the decision of the Sindh government to put a ban on the use of plastic bags by implementing the government’s initiative.

By reducing the use of plastic bags and growing trees in large numbers, we can play a very vital role in minimizing the environmental hazards. The government cannot bring changes alone; it always needs public support to successfully run and implement its drive.

These views were expressed by the adviser to the provincial chief minister on law, environment and coastal development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Wednesday. He was addressing as chief guest a seminar, titled ‘Environmental Awareness and Plantation Drive 2019’, which was held at the Karachi University Business Administration’s auditorium. The seminar was organised to create awareness regarding Karachi’s environmental issues and what would be the role of the masses to make environment clean and green.

Wahab shared that during recent heavy rainfall he had witnessed that sewerage lines were unable to clear the rainwater as most of them were filled with plastic bags and solid waste material due to which the drainage system was chocked.

“Public after using plastic bags carelessly throw it away and later it becomes problem for the governments and other concerned departments and agencies. We have to create awareness among the masses that they should not use plastic bags anymore and put their garbage in the dumping centres.”

He mentioned that the provincial and federal governments worked on legislation and after debating every aspect of proposed law they passed it to implement for the betterment of the society. However, he said that we also have to create awareness regarding the laws so that they could be enforced in letter and spirit.

He said that laws are passed to facilitate public and people should also put them into practice; otherwise, society would not get any benefit from such laws. “If, we plant a tree today, it will benefit our children in future. We shouldn’t be happy after planting a sapling only. We also have to take good care of the plant until it grows completely.”

Wahab urged that every citizen should take part in the plantation drive and the Sindh government would provide whatever was needed to plant a sapling. KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that Karachi was facing many environmental issues, severely affecting its biophysical environment as well as human health.

He further said that air pollution, lack of proper waste management infrastructure and degradation of water bodies were major environmental issues in Karachi. He observed that at the present rate of development and economic growth we were rapidly depleting the natural resource base on which man’s existence depended.

“Karachi University has a commitment to a better environmental future of the country. This university is a history setter and now we have set a history by following the right roadmap and setting healthy traditions in the campus.”

Dr Iraqi added that the University of Karachi was developing linkages in the field of environment and working on installing pollution control technology through consultation and technical guidance in the campus. He mentioned that trees and plants were the prime source of environmental purification and beautification and played an essential role on a grand scale as well as on local level.

Earlier, Professor Dr Moazzam Ali Khan, through a presentation, shed light on Karachi’s civic problems. He informed the audience that 75 percent of total solid waste collected from various parts of the city could be recycled and reused and there was no harm is using recycled items.

He said that the city required around 100 million gallons of additional water per day (MGD) after every five years to bridge the gap of demand and supply. In 2015, the requirement of the water in Karachi was over 1,100 MGD from several sources, but it was only getting 650 MGD and still there was a huge gap in demand and supply.

“Our air is polluted, we are facing water shortfall while there isn’t proper treatment of the sewerage system. This city produces 20,000 metric tons of solid waste daily and most of them are left unattended or being burnt in the open.”

He said that this was our everyday business and it was everyone’s business that was why we all must have to work together to bring about change in the society. We should not throw our garbage outside our homes and should act as sensible citizens.

He said that environmental issues were a subject of attitude and there was need to change attitude to bring about positive changes in the society. Professor Dr Moazzam Khan added that rather than blaming governments and other relevant agencies, citizens should take some initiatives to make their areas clean and green.

Later, Barrister Wahab, Dr Iraqi, deans of all faculties, Iqra University VC Dr Waseem Qazi planted a sapling to launch a three-day plantation drive on the campus. All the departments, centres and institutions of the varsity also participated in the drive along with students and faculty members. The KU also introduced cloth bags as replacement for plastic bags at the end of the seminar.