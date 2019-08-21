Two sisters drown

In a tragic incident, two sisters drowned in the Malir River on Tuesday. Police officials said that the incident occurred near Allah Wala Chowk in Bisma Goth within the limits of the Shah Latif police station.

Responding to information, rescuers reached the scene and retrieved the bodies. They were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where they were identified as nine-year-old Ansa Banu and 14-year-old Salma Banu, daughters of Din Muhammad.

According to SHO Asmatullah Marwat, the victims arrived at the river to wash clothes along with their mother and a brother. They were washing clothes when suddenly Ansa slipped and drowned, and the elder sister jumped in the river to save her sister but both of them drowned because of the water flow.