Three MQM-London workers held

The Soldier Bazaar police on Tuesday arrested three workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) for their alleged involvement in 29 cases of targeted killings in the city.

The suspects were identified as Kamal Hussain alias Chachu, Imtiaz alias Mana and Shahid. The arrests were disclosed during a press conference held by District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar at his office. He told the media that the suspects were involved in at least 29 cases of targeted killings and Chachu was the incharge of the group.

The officer said Kashif, Irfan Funny, Raja, Asad Chitta, Ibrahim Bhora, Shahid, Imtiaz Mana, Shahid Kala, Ahmed Mughal and Arif Murghi were the members of the group, adding Kamal used to give orders to the team members after Unit Incharge Ahmed Mughal’s orders. They were also involved in kidnapping for ransom cases.

Mahesar said that the suspects told the police that they also set several Pashtun community people on fire in the Iqbal Market area in Orangi Town on the orders of Mughal and Kamal and threw stones on them until they died.

He said that Kamal was arrested in 1995 for the first time and since then he did not get arrested, adding that a forensic report of two Kalashnikovs recovered from their possession suggested that they were government’s weapons.