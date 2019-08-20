Flood emergency declared as India releases water in Sutlej

KASUR: Water level in River Sutlej is increasing rapidly since India released water into the river. According to the Flood Warning Centre, 29,500 cusec water was flowing at Kikkar Post, Ganda Singhwala. According to the Irrigation Department and the Flood Information Centre, water level would increase considerably today.

Following the release of water in the river, the Lahore commissioner, Kasur DC Azhar Hayat and Rescue 1122 officials along with other officers concerned held an emergency meeting. The Rescue 1122 teams along with boats and other safety equipment have started operation at Bhiki Wind, Ganda Singhwala, Mastay Ki, Basti Bangladesh, etc. The Rescue teams transported and evacuated 500 persons from the villages present along the river.

Total 70 rescuers with 20 boats are taking part in the operation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Hashim, the Lahore commissioner and the Kasur DC visited Ganda Singhwala’s affected area and monitored the situation. The district administration has also issued warning to different villages for evacuation.

MULTAN: Flood emergency has been declared in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala rural areas across River Sutlej as India has released water without prior intimation. The authorities have asked the locals of the belt of dried area of the river to shift to secure places. It is assessed that Indian floodwater would reach the tehsil in 72 hours.

Meanwhile, Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak and revenue officials visited the area.

The minister also visited Mauza Motha and asked people to vacate the area forthwith. He said it was water aggression of India, anyhow, the government, army and masses would combat it jointly,

The DC asked the locals of low-lying areas to shift to safer places as soon as possible. He ordered the relevant authorities to prepare rescue evacuation plan. Expressing flood fear, the DC said Mohana Sandila, Khan Bela, Dolatpur, Durabpur, Durabpur Garbi, Langar, Shujaatpur Shumali and Garbi and M-86 were likely target of floodwater, He feared damage to crops in that areas.

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawalnagar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib Khan Jadoon Monday said the district had established 15 flood relief camps in three tehsils of the district. Talking to reporters, the DC said the camps had been set up to provide relief to people during possible flood in River Sutlej. He said all-out efforts were underway to cope with the flood.

He said five flood relief camps were established in tehsil Minchinabad, six in Bahawalnagar tehsil riverine belt areas and four in tehsil Chishtian. The DC said flood alert had been issued to all departments concerned and the locals living in the river bed areas had been directed to leave the area as flood water was heading towards district Bahawalnagar from Head Ganda Singhwala.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed also visited riverside area near Hasilpur where Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayab briefed him on the flood situation.