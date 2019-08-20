close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
SA
Saeed Ahmed
August 20, 2019

RDA chairman approves upgradation of employees

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Muhammad Arif Abbasi has given approval for service upgradation of RDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) employees in the Authority's governing body meeting.

The chairman during the meeting has also given approval for basic salary allowance of 50 per cent and protection of erstwhile/former contract service of RDA and WASA employees. Moreover, he has also given consent for amendment in the welfare fund of the employees of both the civic bodies. "The workers now should work with more diligence and dedication for redressing public complaints and grievances," he said.

