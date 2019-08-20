Flood emergency declared in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala areas

MULTAN: Flood emergency has been declared in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala rural areas across River Sutlej as India has released water without prior intimation.

The authorities have asked the locals of the belt of dried area of the river to shift to secure places. It is assessed that Indian floodwater would reach the tehsil in 72 hours. Meanwhile, Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak and revenue officials visited the area.

The minister also visited Mauza Motha and asked people to vacate the area forthwith. He said it was water aggression of India, anyhow, the government, army and masses would combat it jointly,

The DC asked the locals of low-lying areas to shift to safer places as soon as possible. He ordered the relevant authorities to prepare rescue evacuation plan. Expressing flood fear, the DC said Mohana Sandila, Khan Bela, Dolatpur, Durabpur, Durabpur Garbi, Langar, Shujaatpur Shumali and Garbi and M-86 were likely target of floodwater, He feared damage to crops in that areas.