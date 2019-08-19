Afghanistan’s Shahzad suspended for 12 months

KABUL: Opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been suspended from playing all forms of cricket for a period of 12 months for breaching Afghanistan Cricket Board’s code of conduct.

In an official statement, the ACB stated: “Shahzad has violated ACB’s disciplinary rules and regulations previously as well and has not adhered to ACB’s code of conduct for players. He has travelled out of the country several times violating ACB’s policy for players to seek its permission before doing so.” “ACB has well-equipped training and practice facilities within the country and Afghan players do not require to travel abroad for such purposes,” the statement added.

Shahzad has been at loggerheads with the board for months now, after he was sent home midway through the World Cup due to injury and fitness issues. Upon returning home, Shahzad cried foul and put out a video on his social media channels that he was completely fit to play but was still sent home by the board. This claim was later refuted by ACB CEO Asadullah Khan.