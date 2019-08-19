Sherpao condemns Kabul wedding blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday condemned the suicide blast hitting a wedding in Kabul and extended sympathies to the families which lost near and dear ones in the sabotage act. According to a press release, he said his party condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He also prayed for the early recovery of all the injured. Aftab Sherpao said there was a dire need to step up efforts for the restoration of peace in the region, particularly in Afghanistan. He said peace in Pakistan was linked to stability in Afghanistan.
