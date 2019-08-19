884 candidates take KUBS admission test

Eight hundred and eighty-four candidates took the aptitude admission test for EMBA and MBA (two and a half years) and EMBA (one and a half years) of the Karachi University Business School (KUBS) on Sunday. The test was held at KU’s Department of Political Science.

The KUBS received 700 admission forms for the two-and-a-half-year programme (EMBA and MBA), of which 627 candidates took the test, while 271 admission forms were received for the one-and-a-half-year MBA programme, of which 257 candidates took the test.

The candidates of EMBA and MBA (two and a half years) took the test in the morning shift, while the candidates of MBA (one and a half years) took the test in the afternoon shift.

Faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences Dean Prof Dr Tahir Ali, KU Directorate Admissions Committee Incharge Dr Saima Akhtar and Prof Dr Danish Siddiqui of the KUBS monitored the admission test proceedings.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi also visited the examination centre and inspected the arrangements there. Campus Security Affairs Adviser Dr Moiz Khan was also present on the occasion.

Dr Iraqi was briefed about the registration of the candidates and the number of present students during the written test. On his special instructions, security staff members were deployed at the entry gates and in the department to facilitate the candidates and their family members.

The initial list of the candidates who cleared the aptitude test has been uploaded on KU’s official website (uok.edu.pk), while the final list will be uploaded on August 26.