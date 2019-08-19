Independence Day City Parade shows love for Kashmiris

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani inaugurated the Independence Day City Parade 2019 on Sunday. The rally started at II Chundrigar Road and ended at the Merewether Tower.

The consuls general of Thailand, Switzerland and Germany in Karachi, as well as a large number of people of the city participated in the parade. A press statement issued from the Commissioner House stated that social, cultural and sports organisations also took part in the rally.

The parade started at around 3pm and was accompanied by vintage buggies and Victorian vehicles. The rally ended at around 5pm. Veteran sportsmen Islahuddin Siddiqui (hockey) and Javed Miandad (cricket) also walked in the parade. The participants held the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir throughout the rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Students of the Government College of Commerce & Economics held up placards showing their love and affection for Pakistan and Kashmiris.

The parade also featured donkey carts, police officials and Rangers troops, and a fleet of minibuses decorated with Pakistani flags. Arts Council President Ahmed Shah and Pakistan Tennis Federation Vice-President Ghulam Abbas Jamal were also part of the rally.

The LG minister said on the occasion that the reason behind the parade was to express solidarity with Kashmiris. He said they decided to hold the rally also for the people of Karachi, to provide them with opportunities to celebrate Independence Day and involve them in healthy activities. He vowed that they will stand with Kashmiris in their sufferings and fight for their rights at every forum. The minister also lauded the efforts of the commissioner and his team for the development, beautification and restoration of the past glory of the city.