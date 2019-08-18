Modi’s decline has started: Siraj

LAHORE : JAMAAT-E-ISLAMI Ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed sorrow that the entire world is witnessing the illegal occupation and gross human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) silently.

Talking to the media after visiting the family of Shaheed Lance Naik Taimoor Aslam, who was martyred by Indian firing on LoC, on Saturday, Sirajul Haq said the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces and people of Kashmir would soon bear fruit and the sun of freedom would rise on Kashmir.

“Modi’s decline has started and his arrogance will soon lick the dust. Even educated class within India is raising voice against the BJP government’s oppressed regime,” he said, adding Indian aggression could no more suppress the struggle for freedom in the occupied region. He welcomed the decision made by different political parties for backing the government efforts for Kashmir cause. He said the JI had also extended its unconditional support to the government on its every step for the support of the people of Indian-Held Kashmir. He said world should take notice of Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh bullying about the use of atom bomb. He, at the same time, warned the BJP government that millions of Pakistanis and Kashmiris were not afraid of New Delhi’s bluster and were ready to face every challenge posed by the enemy. He reiterated his call for the abolition of Simla Agreement, saying Islamabad must announce its disassociation from the accord after its violation by India.

To a question, he said failure of Pakistan’s foreign policy was not a new thing as the nation witnessed its collapse on many occasions in past too. The need of the hour, he added, was that government expedited its diplomatic efforts, made contacts with Muslim leadership across the world, apprised them of the genocide in Kashmir and sought their support on it.

The JI chief said no solution to the Kashmir issue was acceptable without the will of the people of the region. He expressed his pledge to support the struggle of the people of Kashmir against Indian aggression. He said people of Pakistan were standing with their Kashmir brothers and sisters in their quest to for freedom from India.