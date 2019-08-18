close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MRM
Mohammad Riaz Mayar
August 18, 2019

JIT formed to probe rape, murder of minor girl

National

MRM
Mohammad Riaz Mayar
August 18, 2019

MARDAN: The local police formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the murder of a minor girl who was killed after being allegedly sexually abused in Janbaz Nara area in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

Police sources said that the five-year old girl had gone missing one day before Eidul Azha.

The father of the minor girl works abroad.

The family members searched her everywhere but to no avail. Kifayatullah, the grandfather of the missing girl, got the first information report registered at the Saddar Police Station on August 11.

The sources added that the locals and relatives found her body dumped in a field near her house on Friday night.

The body was shifted to the Mardan Medical Complex for autopsy, where the doctors said the girl had been sexually assaulted before being killed.

Later the police registered case against unknown accused under section 364-A, 53 CPA, 302 and 7ATA.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan