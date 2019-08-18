The way forward

Last Friday, on the request of Pakistan and after over five decades, the United Nations Security Council held a meeting to discuss the Kashmir issue, following the August 5 Indian unilateral decision which unleashed unprecedented brutality and barbarism on the unarmed, innocent people of Kashmir.

India and Pakistan have been urged to refrain from any unilateral action. The UNSC has also set aside the Indian claim that this is a domestic matter. Both countries have been told to settle the issue through peaceful talks in light of the UN Charter and bilateral agreements. The members reaffirmed relevant UNSC resolutions on the issue, vindicating Pakistan’s position that the UNSC resolutions that call for a plebiscite in the disputed territory should be implemented. Earlier, the UN secretary-general urged New Delhi to hold back from any unilateral step which is dangerous. The US, Russia and China have already offered mediation in this regard, but the fascist government in India has snubbed them all. It is time India listened to global consensus, held sustainable dialogue with Pakistan as desired by the world, stopped miscalculating Pakistan’s offer of talks a weakness and avoided war-mongering which could bring catastrophic consequences for entire region.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur