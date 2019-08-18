Cleaning Karachi

On August 14, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the 'Blue Jacket Project'. The main objective of this project is to arrange volunteers and create awareness among the citizens of Karachi regarding the harms of open littering. This cleanliness campaign has been initiated both by the Sindh government and the District Administration South. This project will definitely help bring awareness on a very important element of human health – cleanliness – besides sensitizing the citizens regarding their responsibility to not throw litter on the roads and streets surrounding their homes.

This project is basically aimed at making the citizens of Karachi realise their moral responsibility that without their cooperation, no cleanliness campaign/drive launched by the government will be successful. So all the residents of Karachi must play our role in making Karachi clean by extending a helping hand towards the government's project.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi