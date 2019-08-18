close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

BSEK announces supple exams schedule

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Saturday announced that it would receive applications from candidates who wished to appear in the supplementary examinations that were to be held in November.

According to the board, the examination forms of the candidates who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate Annual Exams 2019 in the 10th level but could not bag the required passing marks can submit their applications for the examinations.

The board officials have also issued a fee schedule, according to which the candidates from 20 August to September 5 will submit Rs200 as examination fee, excluding the late fee.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi