BSEK announces supple exams schedule

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Saturday announced that it would receive applications from candidates who wished to appear in the supplementary examinations that were to be held in November.

According to the board, the examination forms of the candidates who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate Annual Exams 2019 in the 10th level but could not bag the required passing marks can submit their applications for the examinations.

The board officials have also issued a fee schedule, according to which the candidates from 20 August to September 5 will submit Rs200 as examination fee, excluding the late fee.