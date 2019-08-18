Sindh info minister takes notice of accumulated rainwater

Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Saturday, while taking serious notice of the accumulated rainwater in Karachi Administration Employees Co-operative Housing Society, directed the authorities concerned to ensure its instant drainage.

He issued these directives during a surprise visit to the vicinity.

Earlier after receiving information about the choked drainage lines in the area, Ghani had already directed the managing director of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board to address the problem.

Reviewing the progress of the restoration work, he said ordered its instant completion. He said that all the choked drainage lines wherever they existed in the city must be cleared immediately.

A flood-like situation had developed in various districts of the metropolis due to recent heavy rains.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghani said that the rains caused a complete breakdown of urban life. Owing to precautionary measures as well as immediate steps taken by the Sindh government on the directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the situation instantly returned to normalcy, he said.

He said that he had ordered prompt cleansing of the choked drainage storm water drains and repairing of the broken drainage pipes across the city.

He said also said that directives had already been issued for the prompt removal of the waste material of sacrificial animals so that the citizens may not have to face any sort of inconvenience.

A large number of offal had already been disposed of from all parts of the metropolis and soon the civic bodies would clean the city of all the waste materials completely, he added.

Accumulated rainwater has damaged several roads across Karachi, causing immense hardships for commuters and motorists.

Citizens have complained that their plight is going unnoticed and that is not fair.