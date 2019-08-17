Exhibition

LAHORE: A unique solo painting exhibition by world renowned Pakistani artist, social crusader and peace activist Jimmy Engineer is being held at the Presidency in Islamabad.

President Dr Arif Alvi is inaugurating the exhibition (today) Saturday morning and it is likely to continue for two days. The exhibition has been appropriately titled “A Tribute To The People of Pakistan” and on display are about 100 paintings by the artist who said this was his another humble contribution towards promotion of soft, positive, peace-loving and progressive image of Pakistan and its people. Jimmy Engineer has donated most of these paintings, on display in the solo show, already to the Presidency.