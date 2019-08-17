Buzdar condemns Kuchlak mosque blast

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a blast in a mosque in Kuchlak area of Quetta and condoled over the loss of lives.

The chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured. He said the blast was a conspiracy of the enemies of peace to create instability in the country. He said the Pakistani nation was united against terrorism and such coward acts of terrorism could not shake its strong commitment.