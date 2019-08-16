The city of unlimited opportunities

Karachi is mini-Pakistan. It is also the business hub of the country; it has two seaports, an airport and a railway network. People from far-flung areas of Pakistan come to Karachi for seeking jobs and their number is increasing day by day.

Unfortunately the mass transit system of the city has not been developed as it should have been only due to lack of interest by the authorities concerned.

People of the middle class and lower middle class are compelled to use old buses and mini buses at their own risk for transportation because there is no other means of public transport. The condition of these buses is miserable and no authority in Karachi seems responsible to check the fitness of buses.

The number of buses in the city is also insufficient so people are also seen travelling on the roofs of the buses. It is so much risky that God forbid, if an accidents occurs, no one can imagine how much casualties could be there and then who will be to blame? Perhaps there can be no answer to this question.

The federal government during the period of Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister of Pakistan had initiated a mega project of mass transit in Karachi called the Green Line Bus service project. This project was not completed due to unknown reasons.

The empty track of the Green Line route, stations structure and the fencing is badly damaged at various places and this is again due to lack of interest by the authorities. Also, a lot of money of taxpayers will be invested on the repairing of the infrastructure while day-to-day changes in the route have been causing an increase in the cost of the project.

I don’t understand why the government is not keen to complete the whole track on a war footing. At least they should have ordered buses, which are not a readily available product in the market and it requires a lot of time to procure buses from abroad.

Looking at the thickly populated area of Saddar, I suggest that in Saddar and its adjoining areas, there should not be any bus allowed for the reason that due to heavy emission of smoke from the buses, the whole area has become highly polluted and people living there are badly affected. Therefore, the government should plan alternative means of transportation through public-private partnership. One best idea would be electric tram system in the whole Saddar and adjoining areas.

In 60s and 70s, there were tram systems in Saddar and MA Jinnah Road which were useful in those times with old models of trams. Now time has changed and new models of trams have been developed, which we can see in Istanbul where the Turkish government has very well designed a network of tram system. The Sindh government should do the same on a similar pattern which will help control pollution in the Saddar area.

In Lines Area, one of the adjoining areas of Saddar, the Parking Plaza is not being used properly and other buildings behind the Empress Market are also not serving their purpose. Only the Sindh government can make them beneficial for the general public and traders.

In the developing countries which have ocean, the sea is used for recreation and transportation purposes. God has given all natural resources to Pakistan but unfortunately we have not been able to use them. We have 18-kilometre-long Lyari Expressway which starts from Lyari and goes to Sohrab Goth with a two way track. In between these tracks, sewage and a drain flows to the sea. This sewage causes pollution for the population on its both sides. Pakistan has many renowned architects and engineers who can help convert the whole track into a source of transportation and recreation.

The Sindh government should consult a team of architect and engineers to get their opinion about connecting the whole 18-kilometer nullah with the sea in such a way that the untreated sewage does not get mixed with seawater. The nullah can be converted into a canal which can be used for transportation of goods through boats from one point to other; thus, reducing heavy pollution in the city.

Various water sports facilities of international standards could also be developed which will ultimately be a source of generating funds to keep the canal functioning. Through the treatment of sewage, good quality fertilizer will be available which can again be used for plantation of trees on both sides of the canal.

When completed, it will be a great gift for Karachiites from the government of Sindh. In my opinion, the project can be built but it requires great efforts and expertise. An example is the Suez Canal which is a manmade project.

In the end, I humbly request those who are in power to think about Karachi and eliminate the impression that we are ruining our city purposely. Our motto should be ‘Clean Karachi – Green Karachi’ for the future generation.