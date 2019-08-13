Woman, youth hit to death by truck

LAHORE: A woman and a youth were crushed to death by a speeding truck in the limits of Badamibagh police here on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Haneefan Bibi, 65, and Usman, 25. They were on their way on a bike when a rashly driven truck hit them near Mawacha Stop Ring Road, Badami Bagh. They were rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced brought dead. Police shifted the bodies to morgue.

Meanwhile, two bike riders got serious injuries when their bikes collided with each other while violating traffic signal at Faisal Chowk. Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Three die: Three people lost their lives during Eid holidays in different incidents. A 60-year-old man expired in a local hospital on Monday a few minutes after he was hit by a vehicle in Harbanspura.

The victim yet to be identified was hit by a vehicle. As a result, he received fatal injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died. Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man was found dead near Katar Bund Road in Hanjarwal area. Similarly, a 35-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Muslim Town area. The bodies yet to be identified were removed to morgue for autopsy. As per Edhi Foundation, at least 157 people including men, women and children were shifted to different hospitals who were hit by different vehicles on roads.

roof collapse: A woman and her three children were injured when a roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in Tajpura Shadbagh here on Tuesday.

Locals of the area started rescue operation on self-help basis by the time the professional rescuers reached the spot. Locals pulled out the woman, her two daughters and a son from the debris and shifted them to a local hospital. Names of the injured could not be confirmed.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services remained on high alert during Eid holidays in all 36 districts of Punjab.

Around 9,907 rescuers were deployed at strategic sites to ensure prompt response to emergencies, disasters or any untoward incident. At least 15 people were killed and 1,527 injured in accidents across Punjab during the first day of Eid. As per Rescue 1122 spokesman, 1,262 accidents were reported in Punjab. Around 281 accidents were reported in Lahore in which a man was killed and 305 were injured. DG Rescue also visited the command center and stations to monitor the performance of his team.

5,000 cops perform duty: At least 5,000 policemen performed duty on Chand Raat and Eid on Sunday and Monday.

Six SPs, 32 DSPs and 84 inspectors performed security duty. There were 4,533 Masajid in the City which were categorised according to their sensitivity. There were 278 Masajid in category “A”, 832 in category “B” and 3,423 Masajid in category “C” which were provided security for Eid prayers. Eid prayers were offered in 193 open areas of the City as well which were provided with full security.

Police Jawans of Special Security Unit (SSU), Anti Riot Force (ARF), Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit were high alert and ensured complete checking of citizens at Masajid and other places.

Fire: Valuables worth lakhs of rupees were burned when a fire erupted at a store in the Gulberg police limits on Tuesday. At least 10 fire tenders of Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and controlled the fire after hectic efforts for over 5 hours. The fire had erupted at the fabric store situated at the backside of Hafeez Center due to unknown reasons at around 2:15 p.m. The fire was so huge that thick clouds of smoke billowed into sky.