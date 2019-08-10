tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: MP Gymkhana beat Passion Cricket Club by eight wickets in a friendly cricket match played at Model Town ground.
Scores: Passion Cricket Club 216. (Ayan Ali 51, Numan Latif 35, M Qaisar 30, Taimoor Riaz 27, Talib 20, Arslan 3/35, Saad Ali 2/30, Mohsin Irshad 2/33). MP Gymkhana 217. (Kh Wasif 77, Saad Ali 69, Gulfam 20, Ayan Ali 2/31).
