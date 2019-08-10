Rashford ready to be Man United’s main man

LONDON: Marcus Rashford welcomed on Saturday the extra responsibility he has been given at Manchester United, after becoming one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s leaders at Old Trafford.

Rashford, 21, faces his biggest season yet after the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan confirmed his position as United’s number one striker. “For me it’s just about becoming the guy that’s responsible and reliable,” the England international said to the United Review ahead of United’s Premier League opener at home against Chelsea on Sunday. “I feel like that’s the next step for me. Everything goes in order of the way it should be done.

“I remember these similar steps when I first went into the under-18s and it takes you a season to grow into that standard of football.

Rashford, who joined United at the age of seven, signed a new four-year contract in July to keep him at United until 2023. “I give my life for the club and that’s the most important thing,” said the forward, who has scored 45 goals for the club in 170 appearances.