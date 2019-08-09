Use flag on vehicle with caution

Islamabad : As our independence day is round the corner, there is much enthusiasm regarding its celebrations and twin cities markets are flooded with flags, decorative caps, glasses, badges etc to attract customers. The children are most keen to buy each and every thing displayed on the stalls and coax their parents to buy T-shirts, flags, buntings etc for August 14th Independence Day celebrations.

Displaying flags is a popular way for vehicle owners to show their support and enthusiasm for the Independence Day. This can include hoisting flags on the bumper of the vehicle, motor cycles, buses, trucks, etc in support of patriotism.

These flags easily grab the attention of others as they drive by flapping in the wind, and their sizes can vary almost as much as four to five feet. There is nothing illegal about these flags and they are easily found attached to personal vehicles as long as they do not obstruct the view of or interfere with the driver.

If a flag is large, it would wrap around the front of a windshield and obstruct the driver's view, it would then be considered a safety issue, and that driver would be in constant driving threat. Commonly, these flags are mounted back windshield or just above a vehicle's doors and do not pose a safety issue.