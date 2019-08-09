close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Remand of former minister, three others extended

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

LAHORE

An accountability court Friday extended for 14 days judicial remand of former minister Sibtain Khan and three others in a case pertaining to a Chiniot mining contract. Accountability Judge Naeem Arshad directed the jail authorities to produce them before him on the next hearing on August 23.

The PTI MPA former secretary Mines and Minerals Department Imtiaz Ahmed, former manager operations and planning Muhammad Aslam and former chief inspector mines Punjab Abdul Sattar were produced before the court on completion of their remand.

At a previous hearing, the NAB prosecutor had informed the court that Khan as Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals illegally awarded a contract of multi billion rupees worth 500 metric tonnes of iron ore in Rajwah and Chiniot in 2007. The contract was awarded to the company which had no experience in the relevant field, the prosecutor claimed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore