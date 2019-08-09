Remand of former minister, three others extended

LAHORE

An accountability court Friday extended for 14 days judicial remand of former minister Sibtain Khan and three others in a case pertaining to a Chiniot mining contract. Accountability Judge Naeem Arshad directed the jail authorities to produce them before him on the next hearing on August 23.

The PTI MPA former secretary Mines and Minerals Department Imtiaz Ahmed, former manager operations and planning Muhammad Aslam and former chief inspector mines Punjab Abdul Sattar were produced before the court on completion of their remand.

At a previous hearing, the NAB prosecutor had informed the court that Khan as Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals illegally awarded a contract of multi billion rupees worth 500 metric tonnes of iron ore in Rajwah and Chiniot in 2007. The contract was awarded to the company which had no experience in the relevant field, the prosecutor claimed.